BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) PT Lowered to $10.50

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpire Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

In related news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 170,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

