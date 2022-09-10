Andrew Pridham Sells 124,991 Shares of MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pridham sold 124,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.41 ($3.78), for a total value of A$676,201.31 ($472,868.05).

MA Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.09.

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from MA Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.