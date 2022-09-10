Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Insider David Koczkar Buys 75,025 Shares

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Rating) insider David Koczkar purchased 75,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.65 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$273,841.25 ($191,497.38).

Medibank Private Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Get Medibank Private alerts:

Medibank Private Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This is a boost from Medibank Private’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Medibank Private’s payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

About Medibank Private

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.