National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.10

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and traded as high as $70.29. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $70.29, with a volume of 3,547 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

