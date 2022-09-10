National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.10

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and traded as high as $70.29. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $70.29, with a volume of 3,547 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.