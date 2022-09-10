Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.75

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $33.68. Pershing Square shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 18,985 shares.

Pershing Square Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

