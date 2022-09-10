TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.30

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and traded as high as $35.35. TDK shares last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 73,124 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About TDK

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TDK Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.