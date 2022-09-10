Marcus Price Acquires 27,272 Shares of Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Stock

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Rating) insider Marcus Price purchased 27,272 shares of Iress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.01 ($7.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,319.26 ($210,013.47).

Iress Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12.

Get Iress alerts:

Iress Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Iress’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.39%.

Iress Company Profile

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.