Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.32. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 18,905 shares trading hands.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall purchased 2,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $38,456.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,213.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David L. Duvall acquired 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $38,456.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 426,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,213.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,558 shares of company stock worth $102,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.