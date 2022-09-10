Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 4,900 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total value of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,546,529.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.95, for a total value of C$10,295.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total value of C$30,627.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$32,538.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.13, for a total value of C$10,513.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.88, for a total value of C$10,488.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total value of C$10,581.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$104.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$124.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$104.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.49.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIH. CIBC dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.44.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

