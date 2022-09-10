Gerry Sakkas Purchases 821,250 Shares of PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Rating) insider Gerry Sakkas acquired 821,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$542,025.00 ($379,038.46).
PlaySide Studios Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.55.
PlaySide Studios Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for PlaySide Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlaySide Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.