Wedbush Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $57.00

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.7 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after buying an additional 217,857 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $10,922,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.