Wedbush Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $57.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.7 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after buying an additional 217,857 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $10,922,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

