Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 376,645 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 376,645 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $73.33 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

