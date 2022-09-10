Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T Price Performance
AIRT stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air T (AIRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.