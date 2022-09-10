Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Price Performance

AIRT stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

