Mizuho Raises Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $76.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $49.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.56.

AXSM stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 754,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,441,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13,464.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 260,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

