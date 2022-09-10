Mizuho Raises Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $76.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $49.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.56.
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
AXSM stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 754,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,441,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13,464.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 260,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.