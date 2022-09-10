Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASO. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

