Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BILI. Barclays boosted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.03.

BILI opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 39.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 4.2% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Bilibili by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

