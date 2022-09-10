Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,538 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,403,000 after purchasing an additional 264,235 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 165,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 780,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

