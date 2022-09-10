Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $6.55 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

MU opened at $57.44 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

