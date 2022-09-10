Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.60.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $99.85 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.71.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $43,141.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after buying an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

