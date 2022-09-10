Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,680.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $62,745.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,745.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,071,218. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

