Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $814.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,808 shares of company stock worth $50,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 171.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 17.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

