ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT Lowered to $29.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $988.27 million, a P/E ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ADTRAN by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

