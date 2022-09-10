Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $43.55 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 245,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,549,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,233,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,064,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 288,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,302,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $435.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

