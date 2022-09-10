Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $440.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $445.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.12.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $394.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.10 and a 200-day moving average of $412.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 543,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,527 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

