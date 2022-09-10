Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $440.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $445.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.12.
Adobe Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $394.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.10 and a 200-day moving average of $412.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Insider Activity
In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 543,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,527 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
