ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.42.

ACVA opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.82.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 218.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,928 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $97,968,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 136.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,560 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $37,009,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

