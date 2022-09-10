Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

