Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,391 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for approximately 3.1% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.05% of Airbnb worth $57,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

