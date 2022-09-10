Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,233 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 789,783 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 11.4% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of SEA worth $216,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 107.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after buying an additional 2,219,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $483,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 301.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.65. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. SEA’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

