893,422 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 893,422 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,342,000. ConocoPhillips comprises 4.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.