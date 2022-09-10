NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 785,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,116 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $66,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NEE stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

