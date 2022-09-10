Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.79

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.79 and traded as low as $19.34. Eastern shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 3,034 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Eastern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern during the 4th quarter worth $8,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

