Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westlake Stock Up 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Westlake by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Westlake by 72.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 57,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 135.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 120,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,632 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Westlake by 24.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Westlake has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

