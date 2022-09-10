Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $91.08

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.6 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

NYSE BNS opened at $56.32 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

