The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.6 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

BNS stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

