The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $226.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.23. Hershey has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

