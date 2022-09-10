The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPS. UBS Group cut their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.74.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -59.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. CKW Financial Group grew its position in GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

