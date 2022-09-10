The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.74. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -59.41%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GAP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after buying an additional 247,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GAP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 931,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GAP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.