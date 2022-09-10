Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $2,380.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,380.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,800.00 ($2,857.14) to €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Adyen Stock Up 2.6 %

ADYEY stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

