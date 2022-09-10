The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $219.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.64.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Insider Activity at Hershey
In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey
Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HSY opened at $226.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hershey Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.