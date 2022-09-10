The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $219.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $226.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

