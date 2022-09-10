Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $53.57 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 389.25%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

