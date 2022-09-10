Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

