Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $2,380.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,380.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADYEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adyen from €2,800.00 ($2,857.14) to €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

