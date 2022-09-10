Analysts Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $68.33

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $53.57 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

