Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.77

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as low as $5.36. Potbelly shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 28,062 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBPB. TheStreet lowered Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Potbelly Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $163.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Potbelly

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $150,538. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 23.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 102.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its position in Potbelly by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

