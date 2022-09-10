Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Target Price to GBX 5,525

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,525 ($66.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($65.25) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,586.43 ($67.50).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,793 ($57.91) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,774.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,851.41. The firm has a market cap of £8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,420.71. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.72%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

