Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Veritex Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,602,000 after acquiring an additional 328,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,365,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after acquiring an additional 178,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veritex by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

