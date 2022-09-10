Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

ULCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 222,577 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

