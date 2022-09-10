Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $58.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRNT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -183.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,254.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $73,423.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 554.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after buying an additional 1,063,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verint Systems by 700.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 885,982 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Verint Systems by 61.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 507,146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Verint Systems by 1,329.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 472,393 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $16,514,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

