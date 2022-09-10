Jefferies Financial Group Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $50.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of Z opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $104.05.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

