DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.15

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.15 and traded as low as $12.09. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 229,404 shares.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSL. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

